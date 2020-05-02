'Senior Day' series: Cahoy looks to dad's historic Olympic story after track career ends abruptly

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It hurts Kevin Cahoy that he did not get to compete in his final season on the Nebraska men’s track team.

The pole vaulter from Grand Island would have been going into the outdoor season coming off his best indoor season, when he earned his first Big Ten medal for a top-three finish at the conference meet. He thought he’d have a chance to qualify for nationals for the first time during the outdoor season, and maybe become an All-American, which had been a goal of his the past five years at Nebraska.

But the pandemic caused the NCAA to cancel the outdoor track season about one week before the first meet.

“It was really upsetting because I knew things had been going really well for me this season and there was a potential to win Big Tens for the outdoors as well,” Cahoy said. “There were a lot of goals left out there that I expected to have time for.”

Cahoy can also look to his own family for perspective on the situation. His father, Phil, experienced a larger disappointment when he had qualified for the 1980 Olympics in gymnastics, but didn’t get to attend or compete. In 1980, the United States led a boycott of the Summer Olympic Games in Moscow to protest the late 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.