'Senior Day' series: After learning of his season ending while on the course, NU golfer Owen will return next season

Talk to Owen for a few minutes, and it becomes clear he's the pragmatic type. Despite it being his senior season, and despite the unknowns ahead, he and fellow senior Mitch Klooz finished their front nine, went to the clubhouse, and tried to make sense of what would come next.

For Owen, "next" is an undergraduate degree in finance. He has two weeks left to finish things, and has been navigating the complexities of group projects with the extra layer of Zoom meetings thrown on top.

"But I've only got two weeks left, and I've put the last almost four years into it," Owen said. "So, no need to take the foot off the gas at this point."

The pedal will stay down for at least one more year, too. Owen will return to Nebraska next season to play the senior season that was taken away from him.

Owen, who has led NU in stroke average each of the past two seasons, had three potential job offers lined up this summer after earning his degree. He had traveled back and forth from Kansas City for interviews, and was in a good position to take the first step toward becoming a personal financial advisor.

But once NU golf coach Mark Hankins and Nebraska extended to Owen the opportunity to return, the decision became clear.