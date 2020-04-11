'Senior Day' series: After first deciding against being a thrower, Insingo became one of Nebraska's best

Note: Seniors around the country had their collegiate careers stopped abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Journal Star wants to highlight athletes and their accomplishments in the hopes of giving them the closest thing to a senior send-off in a series called "Senior Day." If you know of any seniors — those with local ties and competing in winter and spring sports — the Journal Star should consider highlighting, send a note to Sports Editor Clark Grell at cgrell@journalstar.com.
Kristina Insingo was on a different timeline from some college track athletes, but she reached a big finish as one of those who earned the opportunity to compete at last month’s scheduled NCAA Indoor Championships.
That meet, of course, never happened after the NCAA canceled the meet and college sports for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus.
For Insingo, it was the first time the fifth-year senior had qualified for a national championship meet. She made it in the shot put. There isn’t a qualifying meet for the indoor championship, so Insingo earned her spot in the field by being ranked in the top 16 of the season charts in the event with her season-best throw of 55 feet. That’s the fourth-best throw in 45 years of Nebraska women’s track.
And Insingo was the only person on Nebraska’s women’s team to qualify for nationals.
Insingo did not start doing track until she was a sophomore in high school in Floral Park, New York, and didn’t get her offer from Nebraska until late during her senior year.
But she was at her best this season. She won four shot put titles during the indoor season, and improved her indoor personal best by a remarkable 4 feet, 2 inches this year.
Insingo didn’t have any major college track offers until Nebraska assistant coach Matt Martin found her while he was at a high school indoor meet in New York City to recruit a different athlete.
“Matt Martin was looking at somebody in New York,” Insingo said. “I had PR that day and he came over and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to come on a visit to Nebraska?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.’ And then I turned around and Googled on my phone where Nebraska was.
“I just got a really good opportunity to come out and check it out, and I fell in with love it. I love it here. It feels like a second home. It’s really cool. It’s a really cool experience, and it really brought me out of my shell and made me the person I am today. I’m a lot more confident.”
Insingo’s father, Vincenzo, was a college track athlete in the throwing events at St. John’s. She didn’t want to be a thrower because of how other people may look at her, but track ended up being a blessing in her life.
“He’s always wanted me to throw and I never really wanted to because of my image and stuff,” Insingo said. “I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do, and I didn’t want to be in a sport that was like, ‘Oh, big, strong woman.’ Let’s make something that brings more attention to my size, because I wasn’t really comfortable with myself yet. So I finally just decided to go out.”
With her dad coaching her, Insingo got really good at the sport quickly, winning meets and throwing way past the competition. Track also benefited her in other ways.
“It helped me get more confidence in myself. More self-love,” Insingo said. “I’ve found the sport to be helpful in my personal character development, as well as my social development, because the community of track is really busy and fun and there is so many people to talk to. I owe it all to (my dad), because without him I wouldn’t be this.”
Insingo wasn’t on Nebraska’s all-time top 10 list entering the season. But she made the list at No. 7 during Nebraska’s third home meet, and then moved up to her current spot of No. 4.
“That’s been my ultimate goal since I came here is just making that list, and now that I’m on it. I’m part of that legacy,” Insingo said.
How the season ended was especially disappointing for many track athletes because they were at the site of the national championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico, less than 24 hours away from their chance to become an All-American.
But Insingo had made it.
“I still got to be in the (shot put) circle (during practice), and I stood on top of the bleachers and looked out at everything,” she said. “I’m just like, ‘Wow, I’m here. I made it.’”
Insingo could get a waiver and compete during the 2021 outdoor track season. But she’s scheduled to graduate in May, and would have to wait about 10 months to officially compete for the Huskers.
She hasn’t decided if she'll come back.
“There are just too many unknowns right now to make a decision,” Insingo said. “As of now, I’m still undecided until I hear more information.”
