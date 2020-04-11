'Senior Day' series: After first deciding against being a thrower, Insingo became one of Nebraska's best

“He’s always wanted me to throw and I never really wanted to because of my image and stuff,” Insingo said. “I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do, and I didn’t want to be in a sport that was like, ‘Oh, big, strong woman.’ Let’s make something that brings more attention to my size, because I wasn’t really comfortable with myself yet. So I finally just decided to go out.”

With her dad coaching her, Insingo got really good at the sport quickly, winning meets and throwing way past the competition. Track also benefited her in other ways.

“It helped me get more confidence in myself. More self-love,” Insingo said. “I’ve found the sport to be helpful in my personal character development, as well as my social development, because the community of track is really busy and fun and there is so many people to talk to. I owe it all to (my dad), because without him I wouldn’t be this.”

Insingo wasn’t on Nebraska’s all-time top 10 list entering the season. But she made the list at No. 7 during Nebraska’s third home meet, and then moved up to her current spot of No. 4.

“That’s been my ultimate goal since I came here is just making that list, and now that I’m on it. I’m part of that legacy,” Insingo said.