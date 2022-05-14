Rogers, Otterdahl win events to raise NU's gold medal count to 3 at Big Ten outdoor meet

The Nebraska track and field team had two champions and three others crack the top three at the Big Ten Championships on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Jenna Rogers completed an indoor-outdoor sweep in the women's high jump, winning Saturday with a leap of 5 feet, 11½ inches. Rogers, a freshman, also won the indoor conference meet in February, when she cleared 5-11¼.

Rogers helped the Husker women score 52 points through nine of 21 events, 11 points behind first-place Wisconsin.

Max Otterdahl became the Huskers' second event winner of the day when he uncorked a 64-foot, 8-inch throw in the men's shot put. That mark is a personal-best for Otterdahl, a sophomore, who improved greatly from a ninth-place finish in the Big Ten indoor meet.

The men are in first place with 35 points after six events, one point ahead of host Minnesota with 15 events to go.

Other notable Husker finishers included LaQwasia Stepney, Burger Lambrechts and MiCaylon Moore. Stepney claimed second place in the women's long jump (20-4¼), while Lambrechts took bronze in the men's shot put, coming in at 63-11. Moore earned third in the men's long jump with a personal-best 27-¾.

Rogers and Otterdahl join Maddie Harris as Nebraska athletes with gold around their necks this weekend in Minneapolis. Harris won the women's javelin title Friday.

The meet continues Sunday with several running and field events, beginning at 11 a.m.

