HUSKER TRACK

Rogers, Masten qualify for high jump nationals on final day of NCAA West Regional

  Updated
  • 0

Nebraska high jumpers Jenna Rogers and Riley Masten each qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships on the final day of the NCAA West Preliminary Round Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

Both Rogers and Masten cleared 5-11¼ to finish among the top 12 high jumpers who clinched a bid to nationals. Rogers, the Big Ten indoor and outdoor champion in the event, finished seventh at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March to earn first-team All-America honors.

For Masten, it was a new personal best and will send her to nationals for the first time. 

Also on Saturday, Husker senior Ieva Turke set a personal best in the triple jump on her last attempt, 42-9¾. The two-time Big Ten champion finished 15th and just missed qualifying for the first time.

Over the course of the four-day event, the Huskers had 11 national qualifiers. 

The NCAA Outdoor Championships will begin on June 8 and run through June 11 in Eugene, Oregon. 

Husker News