Rogers leads Husker track team to Sooner Invitational

The Nebraska track and field team is at the midway point of the outdoor season, and it will spend it in Norman, Oklahoma, at the Sooner Invitational.

Jenna Rogers, who has been the Big Ten women's freshman field athlete of the week twice in a row, will look to keep raising the bar in the high jump, where she currently ranks fourth in the nation with a mark of 6 feet, 1¼ inches.

The Huskers currently have seven athletes ranking among the top two in the conference in their respective events, including Mayson Conner, who leads the Big Ten in the high jump (7-1).

The two-day meet begins Friday at 4:30 p.m.

