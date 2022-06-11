Rogers' high jump leap helps Husker women to best NCAA Outdoors finish in over 15 years

Jenna Rogers helped the Nebraska women's track team lock up its best finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships since 2006.

On Saturday, the freshman Rogers completed an impressive season by finishing in a tie for sixth place in the women's high jump event, clearing 6 feet in Eugene, Oregon.

The Husker women finished 14th in the team standings. Nebraska received key efforts from Maddie Harris (second-place, javelin), Axelina Johansson (third, shot put) and Rogers.

Rogers on Saturday earned first-team All-American honors, which will join the indoor and outdoor Big Ten high jump titles already in her trophy case from this season.

Also in the high jump was Nebraska's Riley Masten, who cleared 5-7¾ to finish 20th.

Florida and Texas placed first and second, respectively, in both the men's and women's team standings.

In total, the Huskers finished with four first-team All-Americans in the outdoor season: Alex Talley (men's hammer throw), Harris, Johansson and Rogers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0