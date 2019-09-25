Former Nebraska track sprinter Ximena Restrepo was selected as the first female vice president of the International Association of Athletics Federation on Wednesday.
Restrepo, who won Colombia's first Olympic medal in athletics in the 400 meters at the 1992 Summer Games, was elected at the federations meetings in Doha, Qatar.
You have free articles remaining.
"I am really honored to take this position," said Restrepo. "It is a great moment for me and my country. I think we, as women, now have more opportunities than before. I just hope I can do a good job. I'd like to thank all of the member federations who voted for me. I hope I can be all that they expect me to be."
In addition to her bronze medal, Restrepo was the 1991 NCAA outdoor 400-meter champion and anchored the Huskers' first-place 4x400 meter relay team. She was also an eight-time All-American and five-time Big Eight Conference champion.