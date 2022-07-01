Remember those comments about Superior native Meyer's Olympic potential? Now, it's time to go for it

Kalynn Meyer’s college debut in track and field at Nebraska set a foundation for the future.

Less than seven months prior, the Superior native was still all-in on trying to make it as a middle blocker on the Husker volleyball team.

Playing behind two All-Americans, Meyer appeared in six matches last season on a team that finished national runner-up.

After the volleyball season ended, Meyer decided to resume her track career — in high school, she was one of the best discus throwers in the nation. At first, Nebraska track was only on a part-time basis. Volleyball still came first.

Two months later, Meyer committed to the Husker track and field program and left John Cook's volleyball squad.

Discus is Meyer’s best event, and when she joined his program, Nebraska coach Gary Pepin said Meyer has Olympic potential in it.

For now, the first step will be trying to qualify for the NCAA Championships. At the NCAA West Preliminaries in May, which is the qualifying meet for national meet, Meyer placed 30th (the top 12 advance).

Justin St. Clair, the Nebraska associate head coach who coaches the throwing events, went to the preliminary meet knowing Meyer would need to have the best meet of her career to advance.

“I thought there was a possibility that she could (qualify), just because she’s very talented and has the raw skills,” St. Clair said. “I don’t think from a technical side we’re quite where we need to be yet, so this meet for her was about getting good experience and knowing, ‘Hey, next year is the year we’re trying to really do this.’”

At the Big Ten outdoor meet, Meyer finished 13th in the shot put and 17th in the discus.

Meyer won the discus at the Arkansas meet. Her season-best throw of 170 feet, 5 inches, came in Meyer’s fifth meet.

As for the comments about Meyer having Olympic potential in track, St. Clair said it may have been a little early for that.

“I think it’s a lot of stress to put on somebody. I truly do,” St. Clair said. “She’s young, and she’s stepping away from volleyball and stepping into track. And to instantly put that label, that’s hard. You look at three individuals from any country that make the Olympic team. And if you do the math on how many throwers there are it’s a hard feat. Does she have that potential? Sure. Is she anywhere close to that right now? No.”

But with Meyer, St. Clair says there are a lot of good things to work with.

“What is there not to like, is more like it,” St. Clair said. “She’s tall, she’s long, she’s athletic, and she’s super-intelligent. She’s learning to become a student of the throwing event.”

Meyer was healthy at the end of the season, but a long year mentally and physically with both volleyball and track likely weighed heavily.

Now St. Clair is ready to spend hundreds of hours helping Meyer get to the NCAA Championships.

And then, maybe the Olympics.

“We’re going to try, I can tell you that,” he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.