Recruiting, competition driving NU track team's success in field events, and it will be on display at NCAAs

With throwers like Burger Lambrechts Jr., Alex Talley and Axelina Johansson on the team, there's no doubt the Nebraska track and field team has a lot of muscle.

Truth be told, the Huskers have muscle in other field events, too. Actually, all of them.

Just take a look at which Huskers are heading to the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which are Friday and Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Lambrechts, Talley and Johansson will represent the 'N' in the throws. Mayson Conner and Jenna Rogers qualified in high jump, and Darby Thomas will take aim at All-American honors in the long jump after a breakout season.

Lincoln High graduate Darius Luff also qualified in the men's 60-meter hurdles, giving NU NCAA eight entries (Talley qualified for two events), its most since sending eight in 2015. Only the top 16 in each event qualify for NCAA indoors.

The field eventers are leading the charge, and each of them have an opportunity to score points. NU had six conference champions at Big Ten indoors — the most since 2013 — and all six were in the field events.

"In some ways, I wish we were a little more balanced than what we are right now," NU coach Gary Pepin said, referring to the team's down season in the track events. "But one of the things that has really changed, it used to be in this conference (Big Ten) or the Big Eight Conference or the Big 12 Conference, you could win a conference meet if you had real good balance. That has really changed in the last four, five years, and now it's almost how many people do you have you know are going to be in those top three or four scoring positions in the meet."

Talley ranks ninth nationally in both the shot put and weight throw, and Lambrechts is seventh in shot put. Conner, a York graduate who placed third at NCAA outdoors last June, is eighth nationally in the high jump.

Thomas is eighth in the long jump and Rogers is 10th in high jump.

NU's best shot at a national title may come in the women's shot put where Johansson, a freshman from Sweden, is third nationally.

Nebraska's depth in some field events is quite impressive. Led by Darby, who won a Big Ten title, the NU women have long jumpers ranked Nos. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 10 and 14 in the conference.

Lambrechts and Talley were the top two throwers in the men's shot put in the league. Three Husker men rank in the top eight in the weight throw, including Talley at No. 1.

And looking ahead to the outdoor season, the Husker women just added Superior graduate and former NU volleyball player Kalynn Meyer, an elite discus thrower.

That kind of field-event depth leads to more competition in practice and better results at meets, Pepin said.

"There is competition all the time for those people to get to the meets or earn a position among the conference team, but on top of that, it's a group that interestingly enough that really gets along well," said the longtime Husker track coach, who also coaches the long and triple jumpers. "They really like each other a lot, they support each other a lot. Good worth ethics."

New assistant coach Justin St. Clair has infused a lot of energy into the throws teams, as well as a lot of talent. St. Claire, who had great success coaching at North Dakota State, brought with him Talley, who placed third in shot put and sixth in weight throw at last year's NCAA indoor meet while competing for the Bison.

"He's done a really, really good job," Pepin said of St. Clair. "Everything really starts with recruiting. To some extent it doesn't make much difference how great a coach you are if you don't have some thoroughbreds in the barn. You might be a good coach and they're going to improve but chances of having people that score high in the national meet is pretty difficult.

"He's done a really good job and that's why some of the kids we have on the team right now, men and women, basically wanted to come here, because of him and because of the success we've had in the past."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

