Q&A with Gary Pepin: Why he retired, the best athlete he ever coached at Nebraska and more

Gary Pepin never won the state championship he coveted as a high school track coach in Missouri.

Instead, Pepin made a habit of winning championships at the college level as a coach at Kansas and Nebraska. He helped make the Huskers a conference power in three different leagues — the Big Eight, Big 12 and Big Ten.

Last week, Pepin’s run came to an end when he retired. Pepin’s 42 years is the longest by a head coach in Nebraska athletics history.

Under Pepin, Nebraska won 73 conference team titles in men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track. For decades, the Huskers were the conference power like Ohio State is in football now or Maryland in women's basketball.

A Pepin-led team had 160 opportunities to win a conference championship — and it did 46% of the time. At the start of Pepin’s tenure, the Husker women won 17 straight indoor conference titles.

“Our No. 1 goal was to win the conference championship,” the 79-year-old Pepin said recently over coffee at his home in east Lincoln, where there are photos displayed of Pepin’s athletes spanning five decades.

A Kansas native, Pepin’s first job was as a high school teacher and coach in Hughesville, Missouri. But the school didn’t even have a track team. His first coaching position was head volleyball coach.

“When I went there the school had never, ever won a volleyball game,” he said. “And when I left we had really improved … but we still never won a volleyball game.”

He was also the head softball coach and an assistant in basketball and baseball. Later he was a high school teacher and coach in California, Missouri, and Sedalia, Missouri.

At his second and third stops, he got to coach track. He really wanted to win a state championship, but Missouri only had one class and the championships often went to the schools from the big cities. He was more of a small-town guy.

Pepin got into college track as an assistant at Kansas. He became the head coach of the Husker women in 1981, and then added the men’s program three years later.

He was hired when Bob Devaney was about midway through his tenure as athletic director, and then Pepin worked for six more ADs.

The Husker women won national championships in 1982, ’83 and ’84. The championship in ’83 was the first of the NCAA era for women’s sports, and Nebraska is one of just 11 schools to win an NCAA championship in indoor women’s track.

Pepin loved that track was an individual sport that also had team elements. And he didn’t have to decide who played — the stopwatch or tape measure took care of that.

Pepin’s athletes have gone on to be doctors, mayors and assistant coaches at Nebraska. Many of his former athletes have called or sent messages since his retirement announcement.

“I never realized, I guess, in coaching, maybe until the last few years, the impact that you can have on a young person’s life,” he said.

Here is more from Pepin in a Q&A reflecting on his 50 years in college coaching:

Who was the athlete who took your breath away?

GP: “There haven’t been many athletes at the university like Merlene Ottey (a 14-time national champion with nine Olympic medals). I don’t know if there has been any. She was a thoroughbred. She made the Jamaican Olympic team as a junior in high school running barefoot. She didn’t have any money for shoes. She was just a marvelous talent with a great work ethic. There has been a lot of good ones, but she was something else.”

How much of the time did coaching at Nebraska feel like a job?

GP: “I feel like I cheated the system and I never had to go to work. Before, and while I was in coaching, I had all kinds of jobs. I was a ranger out in Yellowstone and I was a lifeguard and I’d worked in shoe sales (for Montgomery Ward during college) and all kinds of stuff. Coaching in college, I never thought of it as a job. One of the things I liked about it is I didn’t like to be a clock watcher. When I was selling shoes you’re thinking, ‘Oh, man, 15 more minutes and I get to go home.’ And I never had that.”

How were you able to beat the Texas schools so many times while in the Big 12? They had warm weather to recruit to, and a huge population base.

GP: “We had better athletes. And the athletes that we had we didn’t screw them up. The staff did a really good job coaching. And I think at that time as well we may have had a bigger emphasis on team than what those people had in terms of having a full team and trying to cover as many of the events. Our philosophy, particularly at that time, was always to try to cover all of the events that are in the Olympic Games. And have at least one really good athlete in an event, but then also have a secondary person in there so they have somebody to train with.”

Do you think you’ll coach again at any level?

GP: “I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. I can’t just sit around the house. It’s going to take me some time to decide.”

You worked for six athletic directors at Nebraska. Who was the best one to work for?

GP: “Tom Osborne. I think because he was an athlete. And he was a coach himself. Tom was a guy I felt like you could go in and talk to and ask him for something. He may tell you no, and he may tell you yes, but you knew whatever he told you was the truth. And if he couldn’t help you at that time he’d let you know, well, maybe we’re going to help you the next year. And he was interested in track and field, and had been a track athlete.”

Why did you retire?

GP: “I just kind of felt like that it was time after 57 years of coaching I needed a break. I love the group of kids that I was coaching. (For health reasons) I had been driving (to meets) for the last 15 years or so — 13,000 to 16,000 miles per year. And that got really old. Particularly with the IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) that I have.”

Where was your favorite place to go to a track meet?