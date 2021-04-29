PWBA Lincoln Open filled with ex-Huskers, but Julia Bonds has built-in advantage

"Obviously Lincoln the city has changed a lot since I went to school here," Pluhowsky said. "The bowling center is beautiful. (Sun Valley proprietor John Losito) has done so much work. It's just exciting. The (PWBA) Tour is back, and we are all excited about that. I'm just happy to be back bowling."

On the heels of the NCAA championship, Pluhowsky has felt a new rejuvenation in her game.

"Winning is always exciting and fun," Pluhowsky said. "The girls bowled great, and it kind of reenergized me individually. That excitement they have for the game kind of helped me light that fire again.

"I'm really looking forward to this week. I worked really hard on my game this week to be better than I was last week and we will see how it goes."

Bond, who won her first PWBA event in January, has seen every in-and-out of the recent renovations of Sun Valley. In 2020 when the PBA hosted the U.S. Open, Bond was there in the stands.

"To have a prestige event in a place I know so well and love being I drove, the seven hours from Illinois to here to get a chance to talk with the reps and see how it works on the (PBA) side," Bond said.