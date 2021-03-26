Pole vaulter Loontjer gets win, personal best in outdoor track's return

Nebraska's Tyler Loontjer opened the first outdoor track season in nearly two years with a personal best and a victory in the pole vault at the Big Ten Invitational #1 Friday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Loontjer, a senior from Geneva, cleared 17 feet, 10½ inches to edge Indiana's Nathan Stone. It's the fourth-best mark in Nebraska history and topped the personal mark he set indoors in February by 4 inches.

He was the only Husker to compete on Friday. Nebraska sent a group of 13 throwers who will take to the field Saturday at the invitational, the first outdoor competition in nearly two years after the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That group includes Burger Lambrechts, a second-team all-American in the shot put at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships and a Big Ten indoor champ in February in the shot put.

Other Husker champions from the Big Ten indoors were Papay Glaywulu in the triple jump, Lishanna Ilves in the women's long jump and Ieva Turke in the women's triple jump.

Luke Siedhoff and Joey Daniels will compete in the men's 110-meter hurdles, the only Huskers entered in a running event at the meet.

