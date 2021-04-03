Podraza, Loontjer, Kulisic highlight Huskers with event titles at B1G North Florida Invitational

Zach Podraza, Tyler Loontjer and Mirta Kulisic highlighted the Nebraska track and field team's output at the B1G North Florida Invitational Saturday in Jacksonville.

Podraza edged Penn State's Mark Porter with a personal-best throw of 218 feet, 6 inches — almost 11 feet farther than his previous best.

Loontjer won the pole vault at 17-9, just short of his personal best of 17-10 that he cleared at last weekend's Big Ten Invitational No. 1.

Kulisic won the women's javelin with a throw of 167-6, a personal best.

The Huskers placed three in the top five in the 110-meter hurdles, led by Joey Daniels, who completed the race in 13.57 seconds to finish second. Luke Siedhoff was third (:13.79) and Darius Luff fifth (:13.99).

Nebraska's Papay Glaywulu jumped 50-11½ to finish third in the men's triple jump invite. Terrol Wilson finished fourth at 50-9½. Matthias Algarin finished second in the regular men's triple jump with a personal-best 47-6½.

Alex Nelson finished third in a personal-best :21.25 in the men's 200.

Ieva Turke finished second (41 feet, 8 inches) in the women's triple jump invite. Zionn Pearson was second in the regular event at 40-4¾.

