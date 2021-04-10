'Our athletic department really needed this': Husker bowlers defeat Arkansas State to claim program's 6th NCAA title

The Nebraska bowling team claimed its sixth NCAA title with a 4-1 win against Arkansas State on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the best-of-seven Baker format match, the Huskers dropped the first game before rolling off four straight wins to capture the crown.

After losing the first game 224-217, the Huskers turned in wins of 235-194, 201-190, 179-162 and 198-170.

"Our athletic program really needed this and we are proud to bring it home," said NU coach Paul Klempa after the match on the ESPNU broadcast.

Klempa is in his third season as head coach. He had served as an assistant coach since 1997, when women's bowling became a varsity sport at Nebraska.

"I could not be more proud of this group," Klempa said. "They just kept pushing and grinding until they reached their ultimate goal. The team executed both physically and emotionally exactly how we had planned and prepared. They deserve this win and will celebrate it for some time to come."

In a way, NU's rally Saturday is reminiscent of its trip through the tournament bracket. Nebraska lost its first match of the tournament Wednesday before winning six straight to advance to the title round.