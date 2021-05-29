One of the country's top assistants to join Gary Pepin's track staff at NU as associate head coach

One of the more successful throws coaches in Division I will be joining the Nebraska track and field program.
Head coach Gary Pepin announced the hiring of Justin St. Clair as an associated head coach and new throws coach Saturday. He'll take over following the conclusion of the 2021 season, and he replaces Scott Cappos, who is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities, according to NU.
"(St. Clair) is well known nationwide and many colleges and universities all over the country have tried to get him," Pepin said in a prepared statement. "But we're thrilled he will join our program as associate head coach. He absolutely wants to be a head coach someday, and that's why he chose to come to our program to learn and flourish."
St. Clair has spent the past 10 years coaching at North Dakota State where he was voted USTFCCCA Midwest Region assistant coach of the year eight times since 2016 — five times indoor and three times outdoor. He was voted national assistant coach of the year in 2019.
He coached North Dakota State's Payton Otterdahl to NCAA titles in the indoor shot put and weight throw in 2019. The 2019 NDSU Bison team tied for the national lead with six entries in the men's throwing events at the NCAA outdoor national championships. The 2016, 2017 and 2018 NDSU women's teams combined to lead national in throwing entries at the NCAA regional meets.
Under St. Clair, NDSU has had 25 throwing entries at the NCAA regional round since 2016, while no other school in the country had more than 14.
"The opportunity to represent the University of Nebraska while working side by side with Gary Pepin is a tremendous honor, and I am extremely thankful for his belief in me to continue building the success at the University of Nebraska track and field program moving forward," St. Clair said in a statement.
Cappos coached the Husker throwers for seven years.
"Scott has done a great job with our throwers and has had an incredible career, and we wish him well in his future endeavors," Pepin said.