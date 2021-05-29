One of the country's top assistants to join Gary Pepin's track staff at NU as associate head coach

One of the more successful throws coaches in Division I will be joining the Nebraska track and field program.

Head coach Gary Pepin announced the hiring of Justin St. Clair as an associated head coach and new throws coach Saturday. He'll take over following the conclusion of the 2021 season, and he replaces Scott Cappos, who is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities, according to NU.

"(St. Clair) is well known nationwide and many colleges and universities all over the country have tried to get him," Pepin said in a prepared statement. "But we're thrilled he will join our program as associate head coach. He absolutely wants to be a head coach someday, and that's why he chose to come to our program to learn and flourish."

St. Clair has spent the past 10 years coaching at North Dakota State where he was voted USTFCCCA Midwest Region assistant coach of the year eight times since 2016 — five times indoor and three times outdoor. He was voted national assistant coach of the year in 2019.