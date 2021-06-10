Once with Olympic dreams in a different sport, NU's Knapton is making a splash at this week's US diving trials

When Knapton was little, she had Olympic dreams, but in a different sport. For 11 years, she competed in gymnastics.

"You're looking up to people like Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin and Jordyn Weber and all those big names," Knapton said. "When I switched over to diving, my goals kind of changed and shifted and I just wanted to get kind of good enough to be a college diver."

What followed was one of the best careers by a Husker diver. Knapton was a five-time first-team All-American, and she concluded her collegiate career with Big Ten championships in 1-meter and platform. She was named NU's female athlete of the year.

During her sophomore year, Knapton added two more dives to her platform program to become eligible to compete in events such as the Olympic Trials, and suddenly her goals got bigger and bigger.

The Olympic dream was back.

"Eventually I wanted to make it to the Olympic Trials," Knapton said. "Being here right now has been such a huge accomplishment for me, but I know I have a lot more in me."

Yes, Knapton thinks she can improve on her scores of 559.30 (3-meter) and 575.50 (platform). The top two finishers in each diving event will qualify for the Summer Games in Tokyo.