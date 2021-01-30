NU's Zach Podraza begins day in fourth place, finishes in first to claim his first-ever heptathlon win

Zach Podraza began Saturday's second and final day of the Big Ten Multi-Meet trailing three heptathletes in the 11-man event in Champaign, Illinois.

By the end of the afternoon, they all trailed him.

Podraza, a senior, claimed his first collegiate heptathlete win by placing first in pole vault (15 feet, 5 inches), second in the 60-meter hurdles race (8.39 seconds) and third in the 1,000-meter run (2:54.02).

Zach Podraza leads Husker heptathletes after opening day of Illinois meet Behind runner-up finishes in two events, Podraza racked up 2,701 points, which ranks fourth of 11 total multi-event competitors.

He won the event by 221 points.

Johanna Ilves led the way for the Husker women competing in the pentathlon, scoring a third-place finish behind an event title in the long jump (18-11¾).

Nebraska returns to action to host Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota in the Husker Quad next Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

