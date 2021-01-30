 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NU's Zach Podraza begins day in fourth place, finishes in first to claim his first-ever heptathlon win
View Comments
HUSKER TRACK

NU's Zach Podraza begins day in fourth place, finishes in first to claim his first-ever heptathlon win

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Zach Podraza began Saturday's second and final day of the Big Ten Multi-Meet trailing three heptathletes in the 11-man event in Champaign, Illinois. 

By the end of the afternoon, they all trailed him.

Podraza, a senior, claimed his first collegiate heptathlete win by placing first in pole vault (15 feet, 5 inches), second in the 60-meter hurdles race (8.39 seconds) and third in the 1,000-meter run (2:54.02).

He won the event by 221 points. 

Johanna Ilves led the way for the Husker women competing in the pentathlon, scoring a third-place finish behind an event title in the long jump (18-11¾).

Nebraska returns to action to host Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota in the Husker Quad next Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. 

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News