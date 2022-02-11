 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUSKER TRACK

NU's Thomas wins women's long jump in Arkansas; other Husker jumpers shine, too

Darby Thomas led the Nebraska track team at the Tyson Invitational, going 20 feet, 9 inches in the women's long jump, to win the event Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Taylor Latimer (second) and Marika Spencer (third) added top-three finishes for the Huskers in the women's weight throw. Latimer threw 63-7, Spencer 62-2½.

Alexander Talley finished second in the weight throw (70-2½) to pace the Nebraska men's team's performance.

Nebraska freshman Clayton Keys needed just four attempts that would have won the men's long jump at the Gorilla Invitational in Pittsburg, Kansas, but it was his sixth attempt that sealed the deal.

Keys cleared just over 24 feet to win the event. Colton Emeott added a second-place mark for the Huskers in the pole vault, clearing 16 feet.

For the NU women, Ieva Turke, LaQwasia Stepney and Favour Wanjoku finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump. Turke leaped just over 19 feet.

The Huskers also had distance runners at the Iowa State Classic but didn't crack the top 20 in any event.

All three meets continue Saturday.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
