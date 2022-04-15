 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NU's Talley sets school record in hammer throw, makes splash nationally

Nebraska's Alex Talley threw his way to the top of the school's record books and made a splash nationally, too. 

Talley's hammer throw mark of 234 feet, 1 inch, at the Sooner Invitational on Friday in Norman, Oklahoma, is the best ever by a Husker — besting the previous mark by more than 11 feet. It currently ranks second in the nation.

Talley now holds both the outdoor hammer throw and indoor weight throw school records.

The Huskers also were steady in the shot put, as five NU men finished in the top six, including Maxwell Otterdahl, who finished second with a throw of 64-10. 

The meet continues on Saturday, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
