HUSKER TRACK

NU's Talley is a first-team All-American at NCAA Outdoors; Lambrechts, Otterdahl finish top 20

  Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's Alex Talley on Wednesday became a first-team All-American for the second time in the past three months.

The Husker senior uncorked a 234-foot, 8-inch toss to finish sixth in men's hammer toss on the first day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. 

Talley also earned first-team status at the NCAA indoor meet in March.

Husker throwers Burger Lambrechts and Max Otterdahl capped impressive seasons with top-20 finishes in men's shot put. Lambrecht finished 15th to earn second-team All-American honors, while Otterdahl claimed 18th.

Lambrechts threw 62-8 and Otterdahl went 61-8½. Otterdahl was named the Big Ten field men's athlete of the year in May, following Lambrechts, who won that award in 2021.

The winner of the event — Texas' Adrian Piperi — threw 70-7¼.

Nebraska sprinter Darius Luff finished 17th in the men's 110-meter hurdles. The Lincoln High graduate finished in 13.74 seconds, missing the :13.54 mark needed to reach the finals.

The Nebraska women qualifiers will take the stage in Oregon on Thursday. Maddie Harris and Mirta Kulisic (javelin); LaQwasia Stepney (long jump) and Axelina Johansson (shot put) will all compete.

