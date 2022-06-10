NU's Mayson Conner takes 15th in men's high jump at NCAA Outdoors

Nebraska's Mayson Conner finished 15th in the men's high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Last season's bronze medalist failed to earn another national medal, but he is a second-team All-American after clearing 6 feet, 10¾ inches.

The York graduate is the seventh Husker to earn All-American status this week. Conner completed the Big Ten indoor-outdoor gold medal sweep in the event this season.

The Huskers have two more entries in the NCAA meet, which concludes Saturday. Jenna Rogers and Riley Masten will both take on the women's high jump, beginning at 4 p.m.

