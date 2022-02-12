NU's Malebana runs sub-four-minute mile; Husker jumpers, throwers claim four event titles

Nebraska senior Dais Malebana finished second in the men's mile and ran himself into the Husker record books at the Tyson Invitational on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Malebana ran the second-fastest time on a 200-meter track in school history with a sub-four-minute mile in 3 minutes, 59.88 seconds. He became the fourth Husker to run a sub-four-minute mile and his time currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten this season.

Mayson Conner finished first in the high jump with a season-best jump of 7 feet, 3¼ inches, which leads the Big Ten. His new season-best ranks him tied fourth nationally. Michael Hoffer added a third-place mark in the event at 6-9.

Alex Talley finished runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 64-3¼.

On the Husker women's side, Jenna Rogers also had a great day in the high jump, finishing second with a 6-0¾ mark and moved up the national ranks to sixth.

Axelina Johansson won the women's shot put with a toss of 58-0½, while Husker teammate Taylor Latimer's mark of 52-4 gave her a third-place finish.

At the Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas, NU's Ieva Turke won the women's triple jump with a bound of 41-5, while Garrison Hughes grabbed the men's pole vault title with a height of 17-1½.

