NU's Luff, Michigan's Zeller battle in 110 hurdles as Huskers conclude Drake Relays

Darius Luff's second-place finish in the men's 110-meter hurdles on Saturday highlighted Nebraska's final day at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.

Luff, a Lincoln High graduate, finished in :13.97, trailing only Michigan's Joshua Zeller (13.79). Luff and Zeller figure to be the frontrunners in the event at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships, which begin May 13 in Minneapolis.

The Huskers also claimed runner-up in the 1,600 men's relay. The group of Jacob Hyde, Alex Nelson, Cory Berg and Nick Bryant turned in a season-best performance (3:09.95) to narrowly fall to North Dakota State (3:09.00).

Burger Lambrechts, a Nebraska senior, took on a field of mostly professionals in the men's shot put, finishing sixth. His best throw checked in at 62 feet, 2¼ inches.

The Huskers sent their pole vaulters to Kansas for the Rock Chalk Classic this weekend. Andy Jacobs led Nebraska with a third-place finish in women's division, clearing 12-11¾.

Next up for Nebraska is the Ward Haylett Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas, next weekend.

