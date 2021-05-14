NU's Loontjer places third in pole vault during first day at Big Tens

Nebraska senior Tyler Loontjer was among the top Husker finishers during the first day of the Big Ten outdoor track and field championships Friday in Champaign, Illinois.

Loontjer, a Fillmore Central graduate, placed third in the men's pole vault, clearing 17 feet, 9¼ inches. He was one of three vaulters to reach 17-9¼, but Indiana freshman Nathan Stone, who took first, and Ohio State senior Robert Oswald each cleared the mark earlier in their attempts.

NU's Garrison Hughes was seventh in pole vault, and Kevin Cahoy was eighth.

The Husker men added three points in javelin. Senior Zach Podraza placed seventh behind a throw of 201-11, and freshman Tyler Brown was eighth at 201-1.

Nebraska senior Erika Freyof ran the women's 10,000 meters in 23 minutes, 7.18 seconds to finish in eighth place.

Dais Malebana advanced to the next round in the 1,500 meters by running the fifth-fastest time during Friday's preliminaries. The junior finished in 3:43.44.

The meet will resume at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Track events will begin at 4 p.m.

