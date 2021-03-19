NU's Knapton earns all-American status in 3-meter diving

Nebraska's Abigail Knapton finished eighth in the 3-meter diving Friday at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

By finishing eighth Knapton earned first-team all-American status for the fourth time in her career.

Knapton, who finished 15th in Thursday's 1-meter event, scored 342.90 in the Friday's final after qualifying with 339.20. Teammate Sara Troyer finished 27th with 281.30.

Nebraska swimmer Autumn Haebig tied for the win in the consolation final of the 200-yard freestyle with Alabama's Morgan Scott in 1 minute, 44.39 seconds. Haebig, who earned honorable mention all-American status Thursday in the 500 free, took more than a second off her 200 qualifying time of 1:45.74 to earn honorable mention again.

Haebig is the first Husker swimmer to earn all-American honors in two individual events at the NCAAs since Elvira Fischer in the 200 and 100 breaststroke in 2001.

For the Huskers in Saturday's final day of the championships, Haebig is scheduled to swim in the 100 free, Knapton is scheduled to compete in platform diving and Audrey Coffey is scheduled to swim in the 1,650 free.

