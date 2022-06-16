NU's Johansson named Big Ten's top freshman; St. Clair earns coaching award

Nebraska's Axelina Johansson's shiny college track and field debut was recognized Thursday.

Johansson is the Big Ten women's outdoor freshman of the year, the conference announced.

Johansson finished runner-up in the Big Ten Championships in the shot put and then added a bronze medal at the NCAA meet last week in Eugene, Oregon, to capture first-team All-American status.

The Sweden native uncorked the third-best throw in program history — 60 feet, 4 inches — at the Big Ten meet, which trailed only eventual national champion Adelaide Aquilla of Ohio State.

Johansson is the latest in a list of freshmen honors across the Nebraska athletic department. In December, volleyball standout Lexi Rodriguez was named the nation's top freshman by the AVCA, while Alexis Markowski (women's basketball) and Ava Bredwell (softball) both earned the Big Ten award.

Johansson's throwing coach, Justin St. Clair, added another accolade, too.

St. Clair was named the women's assistant coach of the year in the Midwest Region, marking the 10th time he's been tabbed top assistant.

St. Clair coached Maddie Harris to an NCAA runner-up in javelin and Johansson to bronze during the outdoor season.

Mirta Kulisic also nabbed All-American honors by finishing 14th in the javelin.

The Nebraska women finished 14th in the team standings, its best finish at the national meet since 2006. St. Clair's throwers scored 14 of the team's 16 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0