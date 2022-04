After setting a career-best mark, Nebraska's Jenna Rogers is the Big Ten field athlete of the week for the second week in a row.

Rogers, a freshman, set a new high jump personal best of 6 feet, 1 1/4 inches to win the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., last weekend. With the leap, she moved into four all-time in Nebraska history and fourth in the nation this season.

Rogers and the Huskers will take on the Sooner Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma, which begins Friday.

