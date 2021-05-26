NU's Hoffer sets PR in long jump to qualify for NCAA outdoor championships

Nebraska's Michael Hoffer set a personal best in the long jump Wednesday at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in College Station, Texas, to qualify for the NCAA outdoors track and field championships.

The junior's leap of 25 feet, 8¼ inches came on his third attempt and earned him a bid to his first NCAA championships. The jump is the seventh-best wind-aided effort in Nebraska history.

Burger Lambrechts Jr., the Big Ten indoor shot put champion, finished ninth in the shot put at 63-5, qualifying for the NCAA championships in Eugene, Oregon in June.

Nebraska's Luke Siedhoff ran a qualifying time of 13.52 seconds, his personal best, in the 110-meter hurdles first round. Teammates Joey Daniels (:13.64) and Darius Luff (:13.65, also a PR) also had qualifying marks. All three move on to Friday's quarterfinals.

Dais Malebana ran the 1,500 in 3:45.46 to qualify for Friday's quarterfinals. Garrison Hughes didn't qualify in the pole vault, but he did set a personal best at 17-6½.

Cornelio sets school record to win hammer throw: Concordia's Jacob Cornelio won the men's hammer throw at the NAIA Outdoors Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Wednesday with a school-record throw of 219 feet.