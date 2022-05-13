NU's Harris uncorks best throw in school history to win Big Ten javelin title

Nebraska sophomore Maddie Harris set the tone for the Husker javelin throwers at the Big Ten Championships in Minneapolis on Friday.

Harris took the crown with a throw of 189 feet, 11 inches as Nebraska had four finishers in the top six. Harris' throw is the best mark in school history.

Sophomore Mirta Kulisic finished runner up for Nebraska with a toss of 169-10.

Madison Lueger finished fifth (150-8) and Brooklyn Miller sixth (142-5) to help Nebraska into second place with 25 points, trailing Wisconsin (29) after four scored women's events.

For the Nebraska men, Alexander Talley finished fourth in the hammer throw with a mark of 223-2.

The Husker men are in seventh with five points.

Both Nebraska men and women continue Saturday at 10 a.m.

