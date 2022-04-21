NU's Alex Talley says he's playing 'catch-up' in hammer throw, but he's quickly climbing the ranks

Alex Talley is eager to learn.

Throughout the outdoor college track and field season, that mentality has paid off for him and Nebraska, where the four-time All-American has had an immediate impact since transferring from North Dakota State.

Talley's latest triumph came last weekend at the Sooner Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma, where he shattered NU's school record in the hammer throw. His toss of 234 feet, 1 inch, bested the previous mark by nearly 12 feet.

Funny enough, Talley didn’t even begin to do the hammer throw until he entered his freshman year of college. He had a willingness to learn, though.

“It was kind of one of those things where you really have to learn it (hammer throw) to get better at it,” Talley said. “… To me personally, even outside of practice, I’m YouTubing videos over and over. I got a late start on it, so I’m trying to play catch-up.”

To play that game of catch-up, Talley says that he easily does over 200 throws a week to get better. That’s been a constant routine since the indoor season concluded on March 12.

However, he’s also had the guidance and coaching of Justin St. Clair during his entire college career. St. Clair is widely known as an elite throws coach in the country. After winning multiple assistant coach of the year awards for a decade at North Dakota State, St. Clair was named the throws and associate head coach at Nebraska last summer.

In fact, it was St. Clair who introduced the hammer throw to Talley and has nurtured him to astounding success, including a seventh-place finish at the Tokyo Olympic trials, which was the best finish by a collegiate competitor.

“Learning something new and trying something different was very scary and he (St. Clair) did a great job of introducing me to it and learning the basics before I tried too fast,” Talley said. “He really helped keep focus on the goal of learning, especially in the beginning rather than how far I threw it.”

St. Clair has also been more than just a coach for Talley, but also a “father”. Not having a father figure to talk to, St. Clair has been that role model for Talley and they’ve had a special bond since Talley’s first year of college.

An example of that bond goes back to Talley’s freshman year at North Dakota State. The Bison had a track meet in California so it was also Talley’s first time flying down for a competition. After landing and settling in, the two decided to go get sushi, another first time for Talley.

“He told me that the green stuff that he got on the side was a dessert,” said Talley. “He said I could have it since he didn’t like it very much. I was like, ‘Okay’ and so I picked it up and I put it in my mouth.”

That “green stuff” wasn’t dessert.

“It was wasabi,” Talleysaid. “My mouth is on fire and I was downing fire and he was just giggling the whole time.”

The Nebraska track team will compete at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas. The two-day event begins Friday.

