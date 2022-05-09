 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NU women's golfer Baete fires first-round 75 at NCAA Stanford Regional

  Updated
  • 0

Nebraska All-Big Ten women's golfer Kirsten Baete opened with a first-round 75 at the NCAA Stanford Regional on Monday in California.

The fifth-year senior from Beatrice started the round with a birdie on the 501-yard, par-5 first hole. Baete carded 12 pars and five bogeys to finish at 4-over-par on the Stanford Golf Course.

Baete sits in an eight-way tie for 38th in the 66-golfer field after the first 18 holes. LSU's Latanna Stone leads after an opening-round, four-under 67.

Tuesday's second round begins at 10 a.m.

Briefly

Creighton freshman Katherine Lemke shot an 84 on Monday in the first round of the NCAA Regionals in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Lemke is in 66th place and is the first postseason qualifier in program history.

