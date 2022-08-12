NU track gets 44-member signing class, including several from the state

The Nebraska track and field program on Friday announced a 44-person signing class, a group that blends in-state talent with recruits on a national — and global — scale.

33 of the newcomers are incoming freshmen. This includes Alea Hardie — a 12-time South Dakota state champion in the 3,200-meter run — and Fremont's Elli Dahl, a five-time state champ and the Nebraska state record holder in cross country.

The Huskers also gained traction in the transfer portal. The women added a pair of first-team All-Americans in FIU's Rehman Otabor (javelin) and Clemson's Trishauna Hemmings (hurdles), a two-time ACC champion in the 60- and 100-meter hurdles and the 200.

The men add a pair of All-American transfers to their throws group, which is on the rise under the guidance of interim head coach Justin St. Clair. UT Arlington's Arthur Petersen (javelin) won the Sun Belt crown twice, and Jonah Wilson (shot put) earned national honors three times at Washington.