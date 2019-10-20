Nebraska track and field athlete Angela Mercurio was named the NCAA Woman of the Year Sunday at a ceremony in Westin, Indianapolis.
Mercurio finished her track career in the 2018-19 season, earning her third All-America Second Team status. Mercurio earned All-American honors in the 2017 outdoor season in triple jump, and in the 2018-19 indoor seasons. She was the 2019 Big Ten Indoor triple jump champion and finished ninth in the event at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships.
"I'm really grateful to be here," Mercurio said in a news release. "Thank you to the NCAA for allowing us women to stand on a stage like this, and to share our voices and share our stories. This is very amazing. Thank you to the representatives from Nebraska, and to Nebraska in general. They truly give us so much, and there is no place like Nebraska. I say that confidently."
The Woman of the Year award honors the academic and athletic achievements, community service and leadership of graduating college athletes, according to NCAA.com.
Former Nebraska volleyball player and national champion Billie Winsett-Fletcher is the only other Husker to earn the award (1996).
The Kitchener, Ontario, native was a Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll recipient all 10 semesters while at Nebraska.
A four-year letter winner at Nebraska, Mercurio earned the 2017 Nebraska Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award and the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team Award from 2016-18.