NU track and field athletes Cahoy, Siedhoff earn CoSIDA academic honors

Two Nebraska track and field athletes proved that they can excel in the classroom, too.

NU's Kevin Cahoy and Luke Siedhoff earned College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District honors, according to a Friday news release.

The honors were announced as part of CoSIDA'S 2019-20 Google Cloud Academic All-District Men's and Women's Track/Cross Country Team.

Cahoy, a senior from Grand Island, finished with a 3.99 grade-point average while studying biological sciences and technology. He also is a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and academic All-Big Ten selection.

On the field, he took third place in the pole vault at the 2020 Big Ten Indoor Championships with a mark of 17-3½.

Siedhoff, a senior from Crete, had a 3.91 GPA, majoring in biological sciences and Spanish. He received second-team All-Big Ten honors in the 60-meter hurdles at this year's Big Ten Indoor Championships, finishing runner-up at 7.79 seconds.

Siedhoff also is the 2019-20 Nebraska Male Student-Athlete of the Year, and a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and academic All-Big Ten Selection.