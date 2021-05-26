NU men's golf coach Mark Hankins leaving for co-HC, coach-in-waiting job at Missouri

Nebraska is looking for a new men's golf coach.

Mark Hankins, who had led the Cornhusker program since 2018, on Tuesday was announced as the co-head coach at Missouri.

In a school news release, Missouri announced that longtime head coach Mark Leroux will continue through 2023, then retire and turn the reins over to Hankins.

"I'm very excited to join Coach Leroux and the Mizzou Men's Golf program," Hankins said in a statement. "It is a great opportunity to work with (Leroux) and continue to build on his foundation of success. I also want to thank Athletic Director Jim Sterk and Deputy Athletic Director Nick Joos for their commitment to the golf program and its future."

Under Hankins, Nebraska had finished fourth at the Big Ten Match Play Championship in both 2019 and 2020.

In Big Ten play, NU finished fifth in 2019 but 12th in 2021.

Before arriving at Nebraska in 2018, he had taken Iowa to the NCAA Tournament six straight seasons.