NU men's golf coach Mark Hankins leaving for co-HC, coach-in-waiting job at Missouri
NU men's golf coach Mark Hankins leaving for co-HC, coach-in-waiting job at Missouri

  • Updated
Mark Hankins

Mark Hankins led Iowa to six NCAA regional trips before taking over the Nebraska men's program.

 Iowa Athletics

Nebraska is looking for a new men's golf coach. 

Mark Hankins, who had led the Cornhusker program since 2018, on Tuesday was announced as the co-head coach at Missouri. 

In a school news release, Missouri announced that longtime head coach Mark Leroux will continue through 2023, then retire and turn the reins over to Hankins. 

"I'm very excited to join Coach Leroux and the Mizzou Men's Golf program," Hankins said in a statement. "It is a great opportunity to work with (Leroux) and continue to build on his foundation of success. I also want to thank Athletic Director Jim Sterk and Deputy Athletic Director Nick Joos for their commitment to the golf program and its future."

Under Hankins, Nebraska had finished fourth at the Big Ten Match Play Championship in both 2019 and 2020. 

In Big Ten play, NU finished fifth in 2019 but 12th in 2021. 

Before arriving at Nebraska in 2018, he had taken Iowa to the NCAA Tournament six straight seasons. 

"I'm very excited to have Coach Hankins joining our program," Leroux said in a statement. "He brings with him a wealth of experience and success as a Division I Head Coach.  I'm confident Mark will have an immediate impact on our team's success both on the course and in the classroom.  His proven track record and ability to coach at the highest level is unparalleled. 

"He is the right guy at the right time. Adding Mark to our coaching staff will secure the future of Mizzou Men's Golf for years to come."

Hankins' contract at Nebraska was set to run through June 30, 2022. He had a $135,000 salary. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

