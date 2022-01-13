Not happy with recent history or recruiting, NU track coach Gary Pepin revamped coaching staff in offseason

“It’s really difficult, certainly as (football coach Scott Frost) could tell you, as a head coach to move somebody down the line that you’re close to and has worked hard,” Pepin said. “But at the same time, if it’s not getting done for whatever the reasons are, you got to try and make a change if you want to get better.”

“Certainly on the women’s side, we haven’t done very well, particularly on the track in the running events,” Pepin said. “And I want to have a team that has the ability talentwise that’s going to be at least on the top 15 in the NCAA meet. Now you could have things happen that prevent that. You could have somebody get hurt, or have the (COVID-19) virus. But the first thing you got to have is you’ve got to have the talent to be able to do that, and we haven’t had the talent in there in the last few years that has risen to the occasion. And that was a result simply of not recruiting people that were talented enough.”