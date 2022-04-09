No. 2 Nebraska bowling's season comes to a close at NCAA regionals

The Nebraska bowling team ended its season at the NCAA regional in Rochester, New York, Saturday with a 2-2 record as the Huskers won their third match against Wilmington but fell to Fairleigh Dickinson in the championship match.

NU kicked off the day with a rematch against Wilmington, winning 2-0. The Huskers earned their first point of the mega-match in traditional-style play, winning 1,046-905. Cassidy Ray and Crystal Elliot both scored 223.

Nebraska then jumped into baker-style play, earning the second point with a score of 1,093-973. NU swept the second portion of the mega-match to solidify its place in the championship match.

In the championship match, where Nebraska needed to defeat Fairleigh Dickinson twice, the Knights captured the traditional-style point of the mega-match with a score of 1,054-996. Kayla Verstraete led the Huskers with 10 total strikes and a score of 256.

Moving on to baker-style play, Nebraska fell in the first game 203-194 but bounced back to win game two 206-202. With only a five-pin difference, NU dropped the last three games as Fairleigh Dickinson won the second portion 1,007-951 and captured the regional title.

Nebraska ends its season with the most tournament titles from the 2021-22 season with five. The team brought home three straight titles with wins at the Bearcat Hammer Open, Track Kat Klash, and Motiv Ladyjack Classic. NU most recently won the Mid-Winter Invitational, and its lone home tournament, the Big Red Invitational.

