Nebraska's Wetovick named Big Ten indoor freshman of the year

The Big Ten men's indoor freshman of the year award is staying in Lincoln.

Husker middle distance runner Brent Wetovick on Tuesday was named the recipient of this year's award, which is voted on by league coaches.

Nebraska high jumper Mayson Conner won the honor last season.

Wetovick, a Fullerton, Nebraska, native made a smooth transition to college competition. He won eight of the nine races he ran, including a Big Ten title in the 600-meter run.

Wetovick's other first-place finishes include: 600 (three times), 800 (two), 4x400 relay (two) and the distance medley relay (one).

