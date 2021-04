Nebraska's Tyler Loontjer was named the Big Ten men's field athlete of the week.

The senior cleared 18 feet, 1 inch to win the Illini Big Ten Relays pole vault title Saturday in Champaign, Illinois, improving on his No. 4 all-time school mark. The Fillmore Central graduate topped his previous best of 17-10 1/2.

Loontjer is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten in pole vault, and No. 9 nationally.

He was won three pole vault titles in four meets this outdoor season.

