Nebraska's Lambrechts places fifth in shot put at NCAA Championships

Nebraska's Burger Lambrechts finished fifth in the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Lambrechts, a junior, had a top toss of 65 feet, ¾ inches. Lambrechts entered the meet fifth nationally and won the Big Ten title in the event. NU's Kevin Shubert finished 16th Friday.
The Huskers' George Kusche was sixth in the mile prelims in 3 minutes, 58.24 seconds, qualifying for Saturday's final.
Nebraska's Lishanna Ilves competes in the women's long jump Friday night.
Nebraska's Papay Glaywulu, the Big Ten champion, is in the triple jump field Saturday.
