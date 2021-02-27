Nebraska's Lambrechts earns Big Ten indoor shot put title; Iowa, Minnesota claim team titles

Burger Lambrechts' best effort gave Nebraska an individual title in the shot put Saturday during the last day of the Big Ten Indoor Track Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Lambrechts won with a toss of 67 feet, 4¾ inches, a personal best, the second-best mark in Nebraska history and more than 2 feet farther than Michigan's John Meyer, the runner-up. Lambrechts, a junior from Pretoria, South Africa, finished second at last year's meet.

Nebraska's Kevin Shubert finished fourth at 62-3.

George Kusche, another junior from South Africa, finished second in the mile in 4 minutes, 5.46 seconds, losing to Minnesota's Owen Hoeft by 0.01 of a second.

Junior Michael Hoffer finished second in the high jump at 6-11. Junior Mayson Conner was sixth at 6-9¾.

Tony Nou was sixth in the 400 meters (:47.52). Matthew Brown (:06.78) and Chris Ramsey (:06.86) were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 60. Darius Luff was sixth in the 60 hurdles (:07.93).

The Husker men finished fourth with 71 points. Iowa won the championship with 119 points, followed by Indiana (92) and Ohio State (83).