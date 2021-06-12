Nebraska's Knapton takes seventh in 3-meter at U.S. Diving trials

Nebraska's Abigail Knapton took seventh in the 3-meter springboard final at the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Knapton, who won two Big Ten championships in February and was an All-American, closed her program with a score of 809.10.

Krysta Palmer (Reno, Nevada), who turns 29 on Sunday, claimed the top spot in the event and a spot in the Tokyo games with a 1,011.95. Hailey Hernandez, an 18-year-old, scored a 926.55 to grab the other spot for Tokyo.

Knapton, an Omaha Marian graduate, will compete in the platform final Sunday. She is the only diver at the trials to advance to the finals of the 3-meter and platform.

