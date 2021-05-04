Nebraska's Kate Smith's remarkable year now includes invite to the Arnold Palmer Cup

Kate Smith's final run in Husker red continues to get better.

The Nebraska senior golfer claimed her most prestigious honor yet when she was chosen to represent the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup June 11-13 at Rich Harvest Farms outside of Chicago.

The Palmer Cup matches the top 12 U.S. men's and women's collegiate golfers against the top 12 collegiate international golfers in a similar format to the Ryder Cup. It is the only major tournament that features men and women playing side-by-side as partners in a mixed four-ball format.

More than 100 former Arnold Cup competitors have gone on to earn playing cards on either the PGA, LPGA and European tours. This year's Arnold Cup will also include Big Ten women's golfer of the year Irene Kim of Northwestern.

"I am so honored to be selected to represent the United States on this year's Palmer Cup team," Smith said in a statement Tuesday. "It should be an amazing experience, and I am excited to compete for my country at a high level."