Nebraska's Kate Smith leads at Augusta National Women's Amateur before weather halts play

Husker golfer Kate Smith was atop the leaderboard when play was suspended Wednesday at the Augusta National Women's Amateur in Augusta, Georgia.

Smith birdied the second, sixth, ninth and 10th holes. Play was halted because of rain not long after she got a par on the par-3 11th to remain 4-under, and she held a three-shot lead over five other golfers, two of whom played 18 holes. U.S. Women's Amateur champion Rose Zhang and South Carolina senior Ana Peláez Triviño of Spain finished their rounds of 1-under 71.

Houston sophomore Karen Fredgaard of Denmark (15 holes), Tampa junior Kiira Riihijarvi of Finland (13 holes) and Linn Grant of Sweden (12 holes) also were at 1-under when play was suspended.

Smith, a Nebraska senior from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, who won her first college title two weeks ago, was one of the last players off the tee Wednesday morning. She had time to study her 7-foot par putt on No. 12 before the horn sounded to stop play.

“As long as you’re hitting greens, there’s an opportunity to make birdies," Smith said. "So I was hitting the ball well, hitting my long irons well with a lot of chances for birdie. So it was a fun round. I’m excited to finish it sometime soon.”

First- and second-round play resumes Thursday. The top 30 golfers from the 82-player field at the end of 36 holes advance to the championship round on Saturday.

