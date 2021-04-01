Nebraska's Kate Smith falls short in playoff at Augusta National Women's Amateur

Husker golfer Kate Smith's tough day at the Augusta National Women's Amateur ended when she failed to advance out of a five-player playoff Thursday.

Smith, who was atop the leaderboard when play was suspended because of rain Wednesday in Augusta, Georgia, was 4-over on the final seven holes of her first round for a 72 Thursday morning, then shot a 79 in the second round.

Smith, a Nebraska senior from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, birdied four of the first 10 holes on Wednesday but didn't post a score under par on a hole thereafter. In her second round, she had bogeys on Nos. 2, 4, 6, 7 and 17, and a double bogey on No. 10 and finished 7-over.

That put her in a playoff with four other players for one spot to advance to the championship round. Maja Stark birdied on the first playoff hole to advance, and Smith and the other three all made par.

The top 30 golfers from the 82-player field at the end of 36 holes advanced to Saturday's final round.

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden had a 2-under 70 for one of only three rounds under par in the wind and chill, giving her a share of the lead with top-ranked Rose Zhang.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0