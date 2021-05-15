Nebraska's Ilves wins Big Ten long jump title

It only took two jumps, but Nebraska's Lishanna Ilves' leap of 21 feet, 4¾ inches won her the Big Ten women's long jump crown Saturday at the conference outdoor track and field championship meet in Champaign, Illinois.

The freshman from Koeru, Estonia, who also won the indoor title, marked three times in six attempts, her second the best. All three marks would have won her the long jump title.

Darby Thomas added a third-place finish (20-1½) and LaQwasia Stepney (19-7½) sixth in the event for Nebraska.

Judi Jones led the first 200 meters of the 3,000 steeplechase for the Huskers, before finishing third and helping Nebraska to third-place through six events.

Nebraska has 26 points, with 19 coming from the likes of Ilves, Thomas and Stepney in the long jump. Minnesota currently leads the women's team race with 37 points.

The Husker men were eighth after nine events thanks to a quality finish in the high jump. Michael Hoffer finished second for the Huskers with a leap of 7-1½ and fellow Nebraska junior Mayson Connor added a sixth-place finish at 6-8 ¾.

Nebraska's Burger Lambrechts added a fifth-place finish in the discus throw of 182-8 on his third attempt.