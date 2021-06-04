 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Haebig wins 100 backstroke in record-setting time to advance at U.S. swim trials

  Updated
NU Husker swimming and diving logo

Nebraska swimmer Autumn Haebig is extending her stay at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Haebig won the 100-meter backstroke in a career-best and school-record time of 1 minute, 1.23 seconds during Friday's Wave I competition. Haebig's time was :0.66 faster than any other swimmer in the final.

Haebig, who was a Big Ten champion in the 200 freestyle, swam a 1:01.58 during the morning prelims. She entered the race as the No. 4 seed and needed to finish in the top two to advance to Wave II, which begins June 13 and will feature the country's top swimmers.

Haebig will compete in the 200 freestyle on Saturday morning, and former Husker Tori Beeler will participate in the 100 breaststroke.

