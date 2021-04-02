Nebraska's Glaywulu wins long jump at B1G meet

Papay Glaywulu led a group of competitive Huskers in winning the long jump Friday at the B1G North Florida Invitational in Jacksonville.

Glaywulu cleared 24 feet, ¼ inch, with Nebraska teammates Luke Russell (23-7¼) third and Alexander Thompson (23-6¾) fourth.

For the Husker women, Madison Yerigan was runner-up in the high jump at 5-7¾, finishing as the top collegiate jumper.

Nebraska's Lishanna Ilves took second in the long jump invite (20-5¼), and Ieva Turke was third (20-3). Kristina Insingo placed third in the women's shot put with a top effort of 51-5¾. Zionn Pearson leaped 19-5¼ in the women's long jump for fifth place. Maddie Harris finished seventh in the hammer throw.

Judi Jones finished fourth in the 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 24.16 seconds, 10 seconds faster than her previous personal best.

Joey Daniels, Luke Siedhoff and Darius Luff each qualified for the men's 110-meter hurdles. Kerrigan Myers qualified for the women's 100-meter hurdles.

Nebraska's Micaylon Moore was fifth in the men's long jump invite, Kevin Shubert was fifth in the shot put invite, Cory Berg fifth in the 400 hurdles invite and Michael Hoffer tied for sixth in the high jump.

