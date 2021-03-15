Nebraska's Freyhoff finishes in 86th place at NCAA meet

Nebraska's Erika Freyhof finished in 86th place in the women's race at the NCAA cross country championships Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Freyhoff finished the race in 21 minutes, 26 seconds in her first NCAA appearance. It was the top finish by a Husker women at the national meet since Lara Crofford took 45th in 2008.

George Kusche, who won a Big Ten championship last month, finishing in 229th place in the men's race. Kusche, a three-time NCAA qualifier, crossed the finish line 34:03.

The Arizona men and the BYU women won the team championships.

