 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Freyhoff finishes in 86th place at NCAA meet
View Comments
topical

Nebraska's Freyhoff finishes in 86th place at NCAA meet

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
NU Husker cross country logo

Nebraska's Erika Freyhof finished in 86th place in the women's race at the NCAA cross country championships Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Freyhoff finished the race in 21 minutes, 26 seconds in her first NCAA appearance. It was the top finish by a Husker women at the national meet since Lara Crofford took 45th in 2008.

George Kusche, who won a Big Ten championship last month, finishing in 229th place in the men's race. Kusche, a three-time NCAA qualifier, crossed the finish line 34:03.

The Arizona men and the BYU women won the team championships.

Kusche tacks on more all-America honors to résumé at NCAA indoor track championships
Nebraska's Lambrechts places fifth in shot put at NCAA Championships
After a 'storybook-like' rise at Big Tens, NCAAs are just bonus points for Husker shot-putter Lambrechts
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News